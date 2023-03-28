Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the second round of the Miami Masters 1,000

March 28, 2023
in Sports
Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the second round of the Miami Masters 1,000


The doubles players lost to the Mexican Santiago González and the Frenchman Édouard Roger-Vasselin

After rediscovering their first victory as a duo in the first round after two months, the doubles players from Cali Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost in the second round of the Miami Masters 1,000 against the Mexican Santiago González and the Frenchman Édouard Roger-Vasselin, by 3-6 and 4-6.

This season, Cabal and Farah have been eliminated in the first rounds of the ATP in Acapulco and the Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells.

This one from Miami is his First elimination of the year in the second round. Earlier, they had reached the third game at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at both Adelaide tournaments.

Cabal and Farah are now expected to reappear at the ATP 250 in Marrakech.

See also  Giuseppe Rossi says: 'I was behind Ronaldo and Messi ten years ago. All the big boys wanted me

