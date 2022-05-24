Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the first round of Roland Garros

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Doubles players accumulate almost 1,000 days without a high-level title in world tennis.
May 24, 2022, 01:21 PM
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah closed this Tuesday their worst presentation in the last five years that they have competed at Roland Garros.
The doubles players from Cali, currently number 9 in the world, failed in their 200th tournament together and They said goodbye in the first round of the French tournament after falling 7-6 (4) twice against singles players Benoit Paire (France) and Albert Ramos (Spain).
As has been the custom in recent months, the Colombian couple was very imprecise. Although they were firm on serve, the game against the net was not the best. Then again, like previous tournaments on the clay tour, the playoff stage took its toll.
One consequence of their failure is that they will surely drop out of the world top 10, for not defending the points from the semifinals they reached last year.
SPORTS
