Cabal and Farah: date, time and rivals of the Colombians in Australia

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
The Colombian couple is always four in the doubles tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 18, 2022, 03:48 PM
In the midst of all the expectations generated by the situation of Novak Djokovic, the rivals of the Colombians finally met Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, in the first round of the Australian Open.
As announced by the organization, Cabal and Farah, who are the fourth seeds in the doubles tournament, will face Alexei Popyrin and South African Lloyd Harris.
this is how they arrive
Cabal and Farah fell last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Sydney, a tournament that served as preparation for the Australian Open.
The Colombians lost against the Australians Alexei Popyrin, the same rival as now, and Matt Reid 6-7 (4), 6-3 and 7-10.
In addition, it was learned that Maria Camila Osorio will pair up with Frenchwoman Clara Burel, and they will face Gabriela Dabrowski, from Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, from Mexico, in the first round.
The confrontation between Cabal and Farah is scheduled for this Tuesday at 11 p.m.
SPORTS
.
