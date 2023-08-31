Thursday, August 31, 2023
Cabal and Farah battle and win the first match of their last US Open

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Cabal and Farah

Cabal and Farah in Australia.

Cabal and Farah in Australia.

The Colombian duo seeks to close their last ‘grand slam’ at the top.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah started on the right foot in their last US Open. The duo from Cali beat the young couple of Americans Nicholas Godsick and Ethan Quinn 6-4, 2-6 and 6-3.

Now, in the second round, they will play against the duo that wins the duel between Koolhof-Skupski and Eubanks-Shelton, which will take place this Friday.

