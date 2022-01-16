Monday, January 17, 2022
Cabal and Farah already have rivals for the debut in Australia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The Colombian couple is always four in the doubles tournament.

In the midst of all the expectations generated by the situation of Novak Djokovic, finally this Saturday night the rivals of the Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, in the first round of the Australian Open.

As announced by the organization, Cabal and Farah, who are the fourth seeds in the doubles tournament, will face Alexei Popyrin and South African Lloyd Harris.

this is how they arrive

Cabal and Farah fell last Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Sydney, a tournament that served as preparation for the Australian Open.

The Colombians lost against the Australians Alexei Popyrin, the same rival as now, and Matt Reid 6-7 (4), 6-3 and 7-10.

In addition, it was learned that Maria Camila Osorio will pair up with Frenchwoman Clara Burel, and they will face Gabriela Dabrowski, from Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, from Mexico, in the first round.

SPORTS

.
