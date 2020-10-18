Highlights: The genie of the Citizenship Amendment Act once again woke up before next year’s elections in West Bengal.

BJP president JP Nadda has come for a day’s visit to Bengal, during which Nadda announced that CAA will be implemented soon.

JP Nadda said in Siliguri that rules are being made about the CAA, it has been delayed due to Corona epidemic.

Siliguri

The genie of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has awakened once again before the elections in West Bengal next year. BJP national president JP Nadda has come for a day’s visit to Bengal. During this time, Nadda announced that the CAA will be implemented soon. He said that it has been delayed due to Corona. Simultaneously, the BJP’s preparation is to make the CAA an issue in the Bengal elections.

In early August, there were reports that the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought three months’ extra time to frame the rules of the disputed law. A clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in Bengal over the implementation of the CAA is certain. TMC had protested not only in Parliament but also on the streets.



Amit Shah’s stance, “Demand for President’s rule in Bengal is not wrong”

Nadda said – CAA rules are being made

The BJP president has said, ‘You will get CAA and are scheduled to meet. Rules are being formed now. The corona has caused a slight blockage. As the corona is removed, rules are being formed. This is sure to be met. ‘ Explain that under this law, citizens of non-Muslim communities of neighboring countries Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be given citizens.



A resolution against the law was passed in Bengal

Please tell that there was a lot of uproar about CAA. In many parts of the country, people took to the streets against it. There was also widespread violence in Bengal. West Bengal was one of the few states in the country where a resolution against the CAA was passed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always been vocal against the law.

Preparation to implement CAA before elections

Nadda has made it clear that the BJP is still keeping its promise on the disputed law by saying that the CAA should be implemented in the electoral state of Bengal. With the comment of Home Minister Amit Shah anticipating President’s rule in Bengal, it is clear from the BJP President’s announcement that BJP is going to make CAA an issue in Bengal elections.

There will be a fight between TMC-BJP over the law

The disputed law has also become a bone of contention between TMC and BJP in the state earlier. Mamta and her Trinamool Congress have been at the forefront of widespread protests against the law in the state. At the same time, BJP has been insisting on implementing the law. The Mamata government strengthened its stand on the law by passing a resolution against the CAA in the Legislative Assembly this year.

BJP attacks Mamta

In a meeting with BJP leaders and social religious organizations of North Bengal in the wake of the 2021 assembly elections, Nadda expressed confidence about the formation of a BJP government in the state. He said, ‘The basic policy of BJP and Modi ji is – Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikas – Everybody’s Faith. The policy of the other parties is – distinguish, divide the society, keep it separate, demand separately and rule. ‘