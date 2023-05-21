The Mexico Conference event, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association, was recently held in the city of Guadalajara. This organism is the highest representative at the North American level of the fresh fruit and vegetable industryas well as floral. He has also been an ally of the mexican producers that export these products to the United States.

The event included an expo where dozens of national and international producers, suppliers and buyers participated, seeking a better business relationship. It is worth noting the participation of several producers who are members of the community Veggies From Mexico-CAADES. They had the opportunity to start negotiations for the 2023-2024 season with buyers and have access to innovative and high-tech suppliers. For example, there were companies that offered specialized cameras where you can take pictures of the fruits and vegetables in bulk and obtain a very accurate statistic of what sizes and colors your packaging quality will be, even what volume they will be packing. Other companies offered the use of the big data, seeking to generate information and production and market predictions for better decision making. It should be noted that these companies were from various countries, from the United States to China.

Another relevant dynamic was the talks offered by experts on various topics such as safety and sustainability. One of the most outstanding was the one he offered Euromonitor, a company that is in charge of strategic market research. This was presented by Beatrice Torres who shared with us what are the main consumer trends for 2023. Robotization is obviously among the most interesting and, above all, how the relationship and interaction between human beings and robots will be. Another trend is the high growth of people playing video games, leading brands like Madeleine, for example, to have their own worlds and games on Roblox. Another important trend worldwide is the attitude that young people are taking towards companies. For example, 29 percent of them now make decisions to buy or not in a company depending on what is your political and social position. Even 15 percent of young consumers are willing to boycott a company that goes against your personal beliefs.

We also see a consumer who wants more balance in their life. In Latin America, for example, 60 percent of consumers want to enjoy their lives more and not worry about the future. 50 percent comment that they just want to be happier. That is to say we want a more balanced life, healthier, that everything we are consuming is focused on it. Undoubtedly, an opportunity for our sector where we have the responsibility of offering the consumption of vegetables in more creative and effective ways. Another important trend is the women empowerment different business, political and economic levels. It should be noted that many of the exporting companies in Sinaloa have women in senior management positionseven in positions that are generally attributed to men, such as head packer, or staff butler.

One more trend is what is known as “Control the Scroll” that has to do with the use of cell phones and tablets. The goal more than reduce the time we spend in these media, is that this screen time is used with better quality and content. Hence the obligation we have in the industry to better convey and in more creative ways all the benefits of fresh food consumption.

Definitely, The Mexico Conference It came to strengthen the network of relationships of the Sinaloan producers who attended. In addition to giving them new knowledge and tools for decision making.

