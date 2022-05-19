Ansgar John Brenninkmeijer is appealing against his conviction to 4 days in prison and community service for misconduct during a corona demonstration on Museumplein in January 2021. The reason: the Public Prosecution Service had requested an acquittal, but the police judge sentenced the descendant of the C&A family Brenninkmeijer However.

Brenninkmeijer was convicted on Monday for his ‘part’ in the riots on Museumplein. He himself says that he only wanted to cycle between the riot police to get away. And there are images by. Those images show that he is being pushed to the ground by riot police. “Beating up,” says Brenninkmeijer. In the images, Brenninkmeijer, if he is stopped, does not lie down immediately and receives a few blows.

The Public Prosecution Service found that the images showed that Brenninkmeijer did nothing wrong and asked for acquittal, a spokesperson confirmed. However, the police judge saw it differently and convicted the scion of the famous C&A family. See also Teams are not yet showing their full potential in the first training of this year

Every reason for Brenninkmeijer to appeal. The magistrate gave him a sentence less than his standard ‘because you weren’t aggressive at all’. So that’s contradictory. It is a very private opinion of the judge,” says Brenninkmeijer’s lawyer Jurjen Boorsma. “There were no more riots. He didn’t purposely hit cops with his bike. Rather, they surrounded him as he tried to cycle between them and knocked him off his bike. Strangely enough, the magistrate thought that was justified.”

Rowing world record

52-year-old Ansgar John has a rich career. Growing up in London and New York, he built a management career with major retail companies and then moved into the investment world. According to his own biography, he once even set the world record for distance rowing in 24 hours, together with five friends. Brenninkmeijer also acted as a guest lecturer at universities of applied sciences.

During the corona crisis, he mainly asserted himself as an opponent of the rules and the approach. He demonstrated every week on Dam Square in Amsterdam. See also Columns Taliban leaders have trained their own daughters in neighboring countries - It may have changed the government's relationship to education