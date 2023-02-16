Real Madrid are looking to stay in the fight for La Liga on their trip to El Sadar after falling 8 points behind leaders FC Barcelona. Ancelotti’s men face their sixth game so far in February, a game every three days, with a squad that is increasingly recovering more troops.
Here everything you need to know about the match:
City: Pamplona
Stadium: Sadar
Date: Saturday February 18
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
live streaming: DIRECTV Sports App
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: ESPN+
live streaming: ESPN App
Television channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live stream: DIRECTV Sports App
Real Madrid could not have 6 players for the game against Elche, but 4 of them may be available for Saturday’s game. Starting with Thibaut Courtois, who arrived just for the match against Elche and Ancelotti decided to trust Lunin to rest the Belgian, but the Italian confirmed that he will play against Osasuna. He is joined by Toni Kroos, who suffered from gastroenteritis at the last minute but was expected to be recovered, and Lucas Vázquez, who already entered the squad on Wednesday but Ancelotti decided not to force him.
With this, the casualties for Saturday will continue to be Ferland Mendy, who is still injured, and Eden Hazard, about whom the club has not made any statement but is expected to miss several games.
Osasuna arrives plagued with casualties for Saturday’s match and will be without one of its stars, Chimy Ávila. The Argentine is serving a penalty for accumulating cards, like Juan Cruz, and they join the list of casualties that currently include Nacho Vidal, Rubén Peña and Aimar Oroz.
Due to Osasuna’s casualties and the importance of these three points for Real Madrid in their fight for the title, the Whites will leave Pamplona with all three points.
CA Osasuna 0-3 Real Madrid
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Osasuna #Real #Madrid #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply