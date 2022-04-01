In an increasingly dynamic and immediate world, the consumer has increased the demand regarding the speed of delivery of purchases made over the internet. The ultra-fast deadlines, of a few hours after the order is placed, are among the criteria for customers to choose a product or a brand, even overcoming factors such as price and service. According to data from Capterra, a software comparison platform from the Gartner group, 73% of people who buy online consider this type of service relevant. To accompany this consumer movement, companies have invested in technologies to make their processes more agile. C&A, one of the world’s leading fashion retailers and with more than 300 stores in Brazil, has advanced in its warehouse management and has a rate of 98% of orders delivered on time and has doubled the number of express deliveries – the total amount was not disclosed.

“Our previous system did not integrate with new automation technologies and our e-commerce distribution center relied on this solution to advance our service improvement goals in fulfillment,” said Marcel Modesto, Senior Manager of Logistics at C&A. “With Manhattan Active WM, we were able to ensure the scalability, integration, productivity and support needed to meet our strategic plan and growing digital sales volume.”

“We’ve reduced the order delivery time by one day” Marco Beczkowski, Director of Manhattan.

Since its IPO in October 2019, in which it raised BRL 813.7 million, C&A has intensified its digital and multi-channel solutions, aiming to expand its customers’ online and offline experience. Just before going public – and, therefore, even before the pandemic that generated a boom in e-commerce – the company had opened its exclusive distribution center for e-commerce. And, more recently, it has taken two other important steps to make internal processes more efficient. The first was the acquisition of robots to automate its distribution centers. The second was the implementation of the Manhattan Active Warehouse Management software in e-commerce and retail warehouses in Brazil. The tool is the brain that manages the people and machines in the supply chain.

ORCHESTRA In the basic flow of a distribution center, there is the receipt and storage of products, supply of picking lines, organization of orders, conference and dispatch. Robots are only involved in storage and picking, a piece of the whole. “Machines are usually plastered. Our software harmonizes the work of everything that is happening before, prioritizes and organizes the outputs. It orchestrates the entire process,” said Marco Beczkowski, sales director for Manhattan Associates in Brazil, an American company that has been in the country since 2016 and has other important retail clients. “We reduced the time for ordering by one day. Products from online purchases leave the distribution center the same day,” said Beczkowski. C&A serves one million customers a day, in physical stores and e-commerce.

It is in the fashion brand’s plans to implement machine learning in its scope to generate insights and improve supply chain performance.

At the end of the process, more satisfied customers, brand loyalty and attracting new consumers are the goals. In 2021, C&A’s revenue was 5.15 billion (26.1% higher than in 2020), with BRL 900.7 million in revenue from online channels (an increase of 36.8% compared to the previous period) .Net income reached BRL 329 million, compared to a loss of BRL 166 million in 2020.

