At least, we think that this C63S Coupé with 900 Nm will be more fun. 900 Nm!

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 has just been unveiled. The biggest difference is of course the engine. Instead of a full-fat V8, you get a four-cylinder with electric motors. Secretly we are very curious how Mercedes has handled it. Because despite the fact that a V8 is more fun than a four-cylinder, the numbers don’t lie: 670 hp is of course madness in a D-segment sedan or station wagon.

Besides saying goodbye to the eight-cylinder, we also have to say goodbye to two other body styles: the Cabriolet and the Coupé. Finally, we also have to say goodbye to the premium rear-wheel drive. All AMGs are now 4Matic. Understandable in itself with such abilities, but it doesn’t get any more fun.

If you have a C63S Coupé and do not dare to make the switch, we understand that. Also the Ladies and Herren from HS Motorsport understand that. They have a C63S Coupe taken care of. They have been fairly careful. Of course, a modified Mercedes quickly becomes wrong.

The most striking detail is the Elegance E3 wheels. In our humble opinion, the model is very nice, although black wheels are a bit 2011. However, you can see the bright yellow AMG brake calipers (ha, that rhymes). The front wheels are 10×20 inches, the rear even 10.5×21 inches. A wide set and a height set, in other words. In terms of tires, they will be happy at the local Kwik-Fit: 255/30 R20 goes around the front, and even 275/25 R21 at the rear. They are also Michelin Pilot 4S tires in this case, so not the cheapest possible Hi-Fly rubber.

C63S Coupé with 900 Nm!

By means of a coilover set from KW Suspension, the car is considerably lower. Actually a bit too low. You now have the ‘my air suspension broke’ look. They also had to adjust the camber quite a bit to get the huge wheels to fit.

Then the technology under the hood. That V8 is the perfect starting point for a lot of power and even more torque. In this case, a CTM engine upgrade has been applied. With this new ECU programming there is suddenly 620 hp and 900 Nm ready! Of course, that’s still 50 horsepower less than the new C63 has, but we think you’ll be faster on the Autobahn with this device.

