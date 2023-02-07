Banco says that changes were the result of an assessment of “team productivity”; says he’s still hiring

O C6 Bank made a round of mass dismissals on monday (6.feb.2023). In a note, the bank stated that the measure is part of a “readjustment” of the company’s structures and that the company will continue to hire. The number of people dismissed was not disclosed.

“As is customary in companies that seek the best level of efficiency in the markets in which they operate, the group periodically evaluates the productivity of the teams and, when necessary, readjusts positions and professionals, as well as adapts its structures to the moment of the business”, reads in the text.

The bank highlighted that it has 400 open positions and is recruiting. “The number of new employees this year will surpass the number of professionals leaving by hundreds of positions.”

He also said that “will occupy 2 new offices in the Jardins region, in São Paulo, in order to accommodate its employees”.

O Union of Banking and Finance Employees of São Paulo, Osasco and Region said in note who met with C6 Bank on Monday (Feb 6) to discuss layoffs. The bank informed the institution that the most affected sectors would be information technology, corporate and operational, but did not disclose the number of people dismissed.

The website Layofbs Brazilwhich monitors mass dismissals, pointed to a total of 500 people dismissed, which represents 12% of the company’s staff.

The workers’ protection entity rejects the bank’s decision to make a mass layoff while continuing with hiring. Quoted “the importance of maintaining jobs and preserving workers’ rights”.

Read the full statement from C6 Bank:

“C6 Bank still has 400 vacancies and should end 2023 with 800 hires. The number of new employees this year will surpass the number of professionals leaving by hundreds of positions. In the coming months, the group will occupy two new offices in the Jardins region, in São Paulo, in order to accommodate its employees. As is customary in companies that seek the best level of efficiency in the markets in which they operate, the group periodically evaluates the productivity of the teams and, when necessary, readjusts positions and professionals, as well as adapts its structures to the moment of the business. ”

For the PDF version, click here (19 KB).

Read the full statement from the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo:

“The Union of Banking and Finance Workers of São Paulo, Osasco and Region was in a meeting with C6 Bank, this Monday 6th, after the announcement of layoffs in the bank’s staff.

“C6 Bank did not report the number of layoffs, but stated that there will be a restructuring in the information technology area and in the corporate and operational sectors. In turn, the Union requested the suspension of layoffs for the start of a negotiation process, which was denied by the bank.

“The Union protests against the attitude of C6 Bank, which in November last year said it would hire more employees; and reiterates the importance of maintaining jobs and preserving workers’ rights. In addition, the Union advises bank employees to contact the entity in case of complaints and non-compliance with rights.

“The bank employee can contact the Union through the Remote Service Center, at (11) 3188-5200, via chat, email and WhatsApp, channels that are open from 9am to 6pm.

“Banking and Finance Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region”