admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/30/2023 – 11:30

Digital bank C6 and e-commerce logistics company Estoca are two Brazilian startups to keep an eye on in 2024, according to a survey by North American consultancy CB Insights. They were the only companies in the country to join a list of 345 startups around the world considered the most promising in the next year. The survey ranged from fintechs to innovative companies in generative artificial intelligence – a topic that gained prominence with the advancement of ChatGPT.

Dominated by the United States, the biggest stage for innovation in the world, the ranking brought entrepreneurship names from other Latin countries such as Chile and Mexico, but also India, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Nigeria, among others. The 345 companies listed by the consultancy were considered promising in the financial, artificial intelligence, insurance and retail sectors from a base of more than one million startups.

“Our experts identified them as the most promising private companies in the world that are transforming every sector,” CB Insights said in the report.

C6 Bank, based in São Paulo, appeared in the group of 100 fintechs that should be on the radar of global investors, according to the North American consultancy. Founded by graduates of BTG Pactual, its partners include JPMorgan Chase, the world's largest bank by assets. Outside of retail banking in Brazil, the American acquired 40% of C6 Bank in 2021 as part of its global investment strategy in fintechs and digital banks. In August of this year, in fact, JPMorgan made a new contribution to the business, increasing its share to 46%.

The recent investment made was highlighted in the CB Insights ranking, as it was the last round of resources received by the Brazilian bank, which presented in November this year the first monthly profit in its history, which began in 2019. In total, C6 has already would have raised around US$2.371 billion, according to the consultancy.

Estoca, founded in 2020 and based in São Paulo, is a startup specialized in logistics for e-commerce websites. The company's investors include funds such as the Brazilians Canary VC and Astella Investimentos, the Americans 8VC, K50 Ventures, Y Combinator, from Silicon Valley, FJ Labs and Irongrey, in addition to the Colombian Marathon Ventures.

Since its creation, Estoca has raised a total of US$9.14 million, according to CB Insights. The majority was raised in its last round of investments, worth US$6.1 million, approximately R$32 million, in February this year. The round was led by Astella and also included the participation of the Americans FJ Labs and Irongrey.