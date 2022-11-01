“Back to 4” is the most recent C4 Trio album and it is nominated in the “Best Instrumental Album” category of the 2022 Grammy Awardswhose ceremony, by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, will take place on November 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

For this recording, the Latin Grammy-winning Venezuelan ensemble returned to its original formation, the cuatro players Edward Ramírez, Jorge Glem, Héctor Molina and bassist Rodner Padillawho decided to create a 100 percent instrumental album, dispensing with singers and guests for the first time in their 17-year career together.

“Back to 4” contains nine unreleased songs in the Venezuelan and world music genres. In recent months, “los C4” have shared songs like “Coroticos”, “No nation song” and “Incertidumbre” with their audience.

This new album is a co-production with the North American composer and multi-instrumentalist Michael League, leader of the New York band Snarky Puppy, under the Ground Up Music record label. Sound engineering was in charge of Vladimir Quintero Mora, Carlos Dickson, Nic Hard and Dave McNair. Like all C4 Trío productions, “Back to 4” is an album full of virtuosity and originality, with a sound quality that has been taken care of down to the last detail.

C4 Trio is considered, today, one of the most innovative musical proposals in Latin America. With its unusual format, three Venezuelan cuatros and an electric bass, have achieved a unique sound, rooted in Venezuelan popular musicbut with strong touches of jazz, Latin music, world music and pop.

They have to their credit seven record productions and a DVD commemorating their 10-year career, with the participation of an important group of Venezuelan artists. His album “Gualberto + C4” (2012), made in collaboration with the famous Venezuelan singer Gualberto Ibarreto, was nominated for the 2013 Latin Grammy for “Best Folk Music Album”.

In 2014 his album “De Repente” (2013), made jointly with the Venezuelan singer Rafael “Pollo” Brito, C4 Trio it won a Latin Grammy for “Best Sound Engineering for an Album”. Also the album “Pa Fuera” (2017) made together with the Venezuelan Ska band Desorden Público, obtained a 2018 Grammy nomination for “Best Latin, Rock and Alternative Album” and his production “Time to time” (2019), together with the Nicaraguan singer Luis Enrique, obtained Latin Grammy as “Best Folk Music Album” Y “Best Arrangement” for the song “Sirena”also a nomination for “Best Tropical Latin Album” at the 2020 Grammy Award.