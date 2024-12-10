“This excessive ambition for women, money and spotlights is taking my life away very little by little.” This is how the first verses of the song ‘Un Venom’ by C. Tangana y Niño de Elche go and, in a way, they are some of the words that can represent part of what he has experienced ‘The Madrilenian’ during some of the last years of his life as an artist.

Success has not been a coincidence in his career, since he has been making music since 2005, of many types, of course, because experimenting and combining styles is one of the gifts of C. Tanganawho started all this as a rapper. The public has had everything to say about him, having followers and haters, but always resonating in the artistic scene.

After his ‘El Madrileño: Without singing or tuning’ tour through Spain, Movistar+ captured the project in the documentary ‘Esta ambition desmedida’, which obtained a nomination for the Goya 2024. Now, he returns with ‘The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortés’a new documentary in which he assumes for the first time the role of director.

What is C. Tangana’s real name?

‘Pucho’, ‘Puchito’ or ‘El Madrileño’ are several of the nicknames with which the environment and fans refer to the artist, but the question is recurring: what is C. Tangana’s real name? His name is Anton Alvarez Alfaroand, as many know, C. Tangana masters various genres such as rap, trap, Latin, pop, flamenco and reggaeton. As he has commented on some occasions and, as the name of his tour refers to, he does not know how to sing or tune, but he does know how to succeed in the world of music.









​​​Regarding what does his stage name meanthis is what he said in an interview for Neo2: «It has to do with C. Tangana’s album, Agorazein presents C. Tangana. The C comes because my name used to be Crema and to understand Tangana you have to listen to that album. It was a way of saying conflict, more or less. For pure aesthetics I chose that word, and in the end it turned out very well because it was expressed there on that album, which was the first in which I used that word.

Anxiety and success

In a whirlwind of professional successes, it seems that there is no room for bad moments, but nothing could be further from the truth. In an interview on ‘Lo de Évole’, he spoke about his emotional problems in one of the most successful moments of his career.

«It was at the ‘Tiny Desk. I was terrible… for some things. It was very bad. On an emotional level, one of the most difficult moments of my life. I had anxiety, issues to resolve, pending conversations, a feeling that I didn’t have my life…,” he told the journalist.

Likewise, he also addressed the issue of insecurities. Being one of the most popular guys in the music industry, many might not think about it, but, on the La Sexta program, he admitted that has “all” the insecuritiesand reflects on what it means for him to be so exposed and achieve so many triumphs: «The exposure made me panic. And then you realize that it doesn’t matter, because people go home and what matters to them is their father, their mother, if they have won the game. But you, he doesn’t care. […] Of course, if he considers you an artist, that’s great. But if not, what are you? “A famous one.”

Loves of the past and present

Another of the most talked about facets of ‘El Madrileño’s’ life is his love life, marked by his romance with Rosaliawho, when they were together, had just begun to take off as a recognized artist. The heartbreak seems to have been as strong as the glory that the Catalan artist achieved, and all kinds of theories and rumors about this ex-couple were unleashed by fans. From ‘Bad Woman’ to ‘Too Many Women’, ‘pucho’ seems to find clear inspiration in romance or, in the absence of it,.

But the truth is that their lives have been separated for a long time and C. Tangana has had time to have other relationships, like the one he had with the actress Berta Vázquez or Carlotta Cosialswhich was not the longest but was commented on.

However, Pucho has been dating another woman for five years. She is Rocio Aguirrea Chilean photographer who, last year, published a photo album turned into an autobiographical book where she talks, among other things, about her relationship with Antón. «It’s a drag. Having a successful career in Chile, because I want to try more, I come to Spain, I continue doing my thing and suddenly I am ‘the girlfriend of’,” she said in an interview for ‘El País’.

In addition to this complaint, Rocío also admits that They know how to handle the relationship very well and separate things. Although they were photographed together on the carpet at the last Goya Awards, he explains that “we never posed together and we uploaded few things to social networks.” […] “We don’t need to show our intimacy that raw.” According to information from ‘Hola’, the pandemic was what ended up building the relationship between C. Tangana and Rocío, who met in a bar in Spain and, since then, seem to remain united.