Despite the change in listening habits and the famous “rebuilding” of the music industry, authentic popular idols continue to be forged from the under. Only that before they contributed the scenes of the disc, the post punk, the hip hop or the grunge. Today they come from the trap or the so-called urban genre. From that easily provable theory, one of the most resounding recent injections is C. Tangana, who broke records like hell with his latest album El Madrileño.

Antón Alvarez (C. Tangana’s real name) was born in 1990. This degree in philosophy, producer and singer suffered bullying from the public opinion due to his prowess to move in the arenas of marketing. “There is some video in your cocaine,” read a lucid comment on the YouTube link of the video of Time, from 2017, which He exalted the common places of the lifestyle linked to the trap.

C Tangana has its roots in the urban genre and trap, but in “El madrileño” he boldly opened the game to the contribution of other styles. / Photo Courtesy of the Press – Jorge Ruíz

Possibly many of those who questioned his talent today are dancing to the hits of The Madrileño, a brilliant production exercise that raises the bar over their previous releases.

The album is a massive success since the artist managed to give his Latin-Spanish manifesto helped by a guest list that makes a lot of noise: Toquinho, Jorge Drexler, the Gypsy kings, Jose Feliciano, Eliades Ochoa, Kiko Veneno and Andrés Calamaro, among other ‘young referents.

Whoever participated in most of the topics of Evil Willing, by Rosalía, takes a firm conceptual step as a soloist.

The way i would Damon Albarn in charge of a traditional Gorillaz, C. Tangana he transfers his tastes, concerns and influences to all those artists who contribute their personal musicality to define that of the singer. And somehow that of the benchmark city, Madrid, “where everyone feels at home”.

Winks at the stuff this cat is made of (This is how it is said to the Madrilenians “of law”) they appear at all times: when he speaks of the “broken heart” of Alejandro Sanz, lets Calamaro quote himself with his “I have a rocket in my pants”, a verse from the emblematic song Thousand hours (“a gift that Andrés gave me”, Tangana will say) or when she shyly accompanies him singing Cold tomato juice in the video of Hong Kong.

In the midst of promoting this monster-album, C. Tangana sympathetically attends to Clarion from Pacífico, a neighborhood adjacent to the classic El Retiro park, in the heart of the Spanish capital.

-How do you prefer me to say: Antón, C. Tangana or el Madrileño?

-It is the same, I am those three characters.

-And which one do you feel closest to today?

Being at home, I like to be called pucho, as does my family.

-What does being from Madrid mean to you, Pucho?

-Madrid is a place where a lot of people who were not born here come, a land that seems to have few traditions, that has a specific personality, an idiosyncrasy but that could be many others. It is a city of immigrants. My family, on my father’s side is from Vigo, and on my mother’s side from Andalusia, Ceuta and Córdoba. It is a refuge for people who thought differently in the villages and that the very brute people there did not accept them., and for that reason they had to come to Madrid to feel free, to triumph.

C Tangana released “El madrileño”, an album in which he combines his different influences and for which he summoned Andrés Calamaro and Jorge Drexler among his collaborators. / Photo Courtesy of the Press – Jorge Ruíz

-And also foreign immigrants.

-Lots of people come from outside Spain, from all over the world, because they also It is a European capital, and it defines itself more than by itself, by what is outside of it: it is in the center of Spain, an intermediate point between Andalusia and Catalonia, I think it has that welcoming, tolerant, mixed spirit; it is also a place of ambition. People come here to blow it, and when you want to grow up you come to Madrid.

-It is evident that with The Madrileño you embraced the musical culture of your country and spiced it up with Latin elements. Do you feel it as a vindication, given the rise of social polarization that is being experienced in Spain today?

-Well, I’ve never thought of it that way. But without explicitly talking about politics, the treatment and the perspective it has … Look, a Colombian journalist told me this and Jorge (Drexler) repeated it to me as a parallel conclusion that they both drew, and that is that it’s a very conciliatory album. That it was able to bring together people from different generations, styles that are probably in conflict, such as urban music or reggaeton are faced with root music, cultured with popular, very old people with extremely young people. It is good to think about it that way, and if this has a political interpretation, then hopefully so.

-You are in a constant search for identity. How fulfilled do you feel about that today?

-I usually associate it more with an escape than with a search because I do not care so much about the place I am going to arrive, but to move from the place where I am. I think it’s what keeps me fresh and original and what makes me happy. I am happy when I get into the studio and I get into a problem, I get into a very big mess that I have to solve. That is my feeling when I am doing things right.

When I am artistically excited, you know, when you feel like going to work because you have an important project, it is when I am running away, looking for something else, leaving myself and not being meek, in the place where everything is going well for me and I am comfortable.

C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro: an elevator meeting with a theme by Manal as its leitmotif.

-Did you get into a lot of big trouble on this album? I think of the double step in Too many women or the carioca funk in the ballad I am never. A priori they seem strange things to think about.

-Yes, I think that perhaps where I have defined this constant search and flight was on this album for that very reason, because I have gotten into a lot of puddles, right? There are many things that never seemed to be able to be together but we put them together. And we also made the connections not aesthetically but emotionally. For example, bachata and tumba or pop flamenco, for me they belong to the same time of my life. Just out of adolescence, the extra radio in Madrid, the parties, there that music could coexist even if it had nothing to do with it. Bachata and reggaeton began to hit and we also listened to music from here. So emotionally it has a lot to do with it, although the music may not be alike, it was what we were listening to at the same time.

C Tangana released “El madrileño”, an album in which he refers to his musical influences. Photo Courtesy of the Press – Jorge Ruíz

-Where do Drexler and Calamaro fit in?

-The same thing happens with Drexler and Calamaro. For me they belong to a very specific moment, when my father listened Border Y Brutal honesty, those two worlds are in the same emotional place for me. Having them put together has to do with working things from the emotional side. And always get in trouble and mix up problems, of course.

-In Argentina the elevator scene with Calamaro and you singing is funny Cold tomato juice. What is your approach to Argentine music in general?

-My approach with Argentine music is light. I’ve been a little interested in tango, but I’m not an expert. I also know the current scene linked to urban music. I think Argentina and Spain have a cultural contact that over the years is often repeated. But I did not know this song and nobody knew that Calamaro would sing it in that scene. He told me at one point that he really wanted to claim rock and I didn’t know what he meant; I thought he was going to make a plea or something. The idea was to be very free and put ourselves in a few scenes, and this came out for Andrés like that. I don’t know why he wanted to sing that and it seems to me that it is a very “beautiful” gesture, which also has to do with recovering a tradition and decontextualizing it, claiming where you are from, what you are, your roots. It was another magic of this process.

Andrés Calamaro, C. Tangana and Jorge Drexler; accomplices of the night united by music.

-Another magic is that you have made Drexler say “cunt.”

(-Laughter) His artistic profile is very academic, he’s a really intellectual guy. I love and admire him for that. For me he is a great teacher. But Drexler, before being an intellectual, is a restless artist and he also wants to come out of his own boxes, which he or others have built for him. So, I think that with me he felt energy and desire to see me how he did, to also break some of the rules that he is supposed to comply with. It encouraged him. He is one of the most curious and artistically committed to searching and trying to do good things, and with staying original and not getting used to the character. He saw me and said: “Damn, if this kid can dare with mine, I can dare with whatever he wants” (Laughs) The connection was very nice.

In this turnaround that you gave with The Madrileño, you approached timelessness, comparing it with your previous works. Is it a goal for you to sound timeless?

-Yes, it is a goal for me and I feel that we have reached that point. I was concerned with making music that could remain in time and I have always wanted to transcend, I have had that artistic ambition. It was a goal, yes, but we will not know if it will be met until 20 years have passed and we listen to those songs and think if people continue to listen to them.

