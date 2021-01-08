“For us, at the end of the year a cycle closes”, says the singer known as C. Tangana. “We have been negotiating all 2019, trying to change our contractual conditions, because the contract with Sony and with the distributors is ending. And finally we have managed to strengthen the team and have full control of the project. So these are very important dates for everyone. “

Tangana, born Antón Álvarez (Madrid, 1990) and known by his friends as Pucho, is the same man who when a year and a half ago they asked him: “How long before the press and the industry begin to take on your Generation seriously? “, he answered,” in my union I’m still a kid who has no idea. ” Today, about to turn 30, he doesn’t even think he said it. “You know how these things are, surely I didn’t answer exactly that. But, anyway, I’ve been rapping for 15 years and I’ve already found out how it works. Above all, I think I know something about the relationship between music and the industry. And I believe that what I proposed three years ago is happening: that it was not the industry and the press that told us how we were, but that we spoke ourselves. Empower ourselves a little as a generation. “

Carla Paucar, Rocío Álvarez and Sofía Conti.

You will have noticed that the Madrid rapper speaks in the first person plural. It is not rhetoric. He seems unable to refer to himself without including “my crew “, to your team. “In the industry you are always seeing that people do not usually work a lot with their supporters club. Labor relations tend to last very little. And it is very rare that people continue with the people they started with. For me, that has always been a Very important value. We wanted to give it shape and make something that visually represented that family pride that continues to recognize the people who were there when we were nobody ”.

It refers to this series of photos that you have sent us. There are 14 snapshots signed by Alex C, the pseudonym of the Madrid photographer Alex Cascallana, with the title Christmas family portrait: the closest collaborators of Pucho in a particular vision of the Christmas greeting of a lifetime. There is Kigo, his representative; Álex Turrión, her stylist; the actress Carla Paucar, Sofía Conti, alias FLACA and member of the Gang Girl Collective, and the photographer and stylist duo made up of Javier Ruiz and Rocío Álvarez. “The main idea was a family portrait, but we didn’t want it to be a pain in the ass. It occurred to Javi, Rocío and Carla that it was something like that from the eighties, disguised and with a tacky background. It ended up becoming this. People are missing, of course. Let’s say that it is the hard core, the people that we have to talk to each day and carry the project forward ”.

They are the people who appear in the photos of the article. Each of them with the vision that C. Tangana has of them. “It has to do with the way I see life in general. In the end, the people I interact with, and have lifelong friends, are people who stimulate me creatively. And I try not to let them go. The difficult thing is that the industry allows you to work with these types of people. Because three or four years ago we were all working in other things: in a bar, at the airport, at a gas station or selling mobile lines by phone. creative environment, which helped you when you had nothing, stay with you is a struggle. Look, I think the industry is empty of heart. The more time I spend, the more I feel that people do not care about personal relationships. and disgust “.

That project, C. Tangana, is now an established name, with repercussions outside of Spain and with an overflowing current account. But there have been moments of doubt: “I have had many times the feeling that everything could go to shit. I think the idea was good, that the vision was good. I also think that, in general, the scene has responded. At the beginning there was a lot of rejection and I was a little misunderstood for talking about the numbers we made on Spotify, or by signing with a multinational. But now, three years later, they all do. At least the ones that are moving forward. Even multinationals are copying that model: taking on artists, letting them do the talking and seeing who has a powerful vision, instead of doing what they have always done: taking an artist at an early age and directing him to see where they take him. . And as for urban music, we are already seeing it. Any pop artist is trying to jump on the bandwagon. “

A prophecy that was repeated a while ago has been fulfilled. “Urban music is the new pop,” they said like a mantra. “They said, no,” he corrects. “I said that. I saw it clearly, but the local scene also needed to. Everyone listened to Daddy Yankee, everyone listened to J Balvin or Maluma. But in Spain what was missing is that we were the ones who we would take control of the scene and not imported artists. And we would break with the previous one mainstream, the contestants of Triumph operation and all that”.

Sofía Conti ‘Flaca’: “She is a DJ, for me the first reggaeton DJ I’ve ever met in Spain. I think her main value is to recognize talent before anyone else does. For example, she was the one who put me on me for the first time a song by Paloma Mami. She has a special vision within urban music, because she is very politically active. She is a person to listen to, in every way. “

You only have to look at the lists of the most listened to on Spotify or seen on YouTube to notice that lLatin music is now the dominant style. “What rules in general is music in Spanish, reggaeton and urban music. For me the key moment is the boom of hip-hop and the rhythm and blues in United States. And someone in Panama, in Colombia or in Puerto Rico takes note and appropriates it. “

Perhaps that is why it gives the impression that in 2019 Tangana has spent more time in America than in Europe. Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Los Angeles, Miami … “Actually for me 2019 has been the year of deciding who I was, of testing what I want to do, if I want to have some kind of significance within the culture of Spain. There has been a lot of success, a lot of travel, but almost everything that has come out has been the result of last year’s work. What I have done has been working for 2020, because in 2020 I will turn 30 and whether or not that always makes you think and rethink little things “.

Rocío Álvarez: “She makes a creative couple with Javi: photography and styling. Rocío is starting her own fashion brand and we work along the same lines. Everything that has to do with fashion passes through them.”

– Does turning 30 give you vertigo?

– As a person it doesn’t give me vertigo, I’m very happy, but as an artist, yes. I have to think about what I’m doing, who I want to be and how I want to see myself in 10 years. I don’t like all the avenues that can be taken as an artist. The one I like is the artists who transcend, who contribute something to the culture, who endure over time and who inspire many people. In this world, thirty is the peak, the time to add numbers one, to earn a lot of money. But for me I feel like I have to start thinking about what will be said about me when I die. As a musician it inspires me a lot Dylan. But I don’t see myself only as a musician, so I don’t know what will happen in the future.

