C. Tangana and Yerai Cortés were the guests this Tuesday night at The Anthill. The artists have attended Pablo Motos’ program to talk about their joint project, The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortes, the film directed by the self-proclaimed ‘El madrileño’, who has also spoken about it about his return to music.

During the interview, the presenter asked him about this, since there are hundreds of fans who wait and wish for their favorite artist to release new songs, Well, their latest songs are from 2023: Estrecho/Alvarado and Oliveira Two Cen Yearsthe centenary anthem he composed for Celta de Vigo.

“The music?” Pablo Motos asks him directly. “Music, I don’t know, it depends,” the singer begins with his response. “It will be directly proportional to the success of the film. If it is very successful, I will feel tremendously inspired and make a lot of songs,” he adds.

The artist assures that heMusic “is there” and “doesn’t go away.” “In fact, this film has a lot of music, even if it is not exactly mine or what people are used to. But this link cannot be lost,” he alleges.

After this first explanation, Pablo Motos asks him if he understands that the public demands new music from him. “I understand them and I love them because they are still there. I’ve been there for a while now and this is not common,” he acknowledges.

“People of my generation normally make one song a week and publish two. It’s very strong. I thank my audience for being patient and wanting, but hey, we have to keep waiting“, he concludes with his statement.