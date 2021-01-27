C. Tangana, in the photoshoot for the January cover of ICON magazine. GORKA POSTIGO / EL PAÍS

“It’s getting out of hand. I have to cut the collaborations now because I’m never going to finish the album, ”C. Tangana commented to this newspaper a few weeks ago when he spoke in a report about his producer, Alizzz. Today all the guests to the album have been announced The Madrilenian, his new work, which is published on February 26. And it’s a long and eclectic list.

Some of the participants: Andrés Calamaro, Kiko Veneno, Jorge Drexler, José Feliciano, the Gipsy Kings, Eliades Ochoa … And those who have already collaborated on the songs that he has been advancing and that will be included in the album: La Húngara and The Child of Elche (You stopped loving me) and Toquinho (Eat you whole). There are also two other songs on the album that have already seen the light during 2020: I am never and Too many women. This means that of the 14 songs of The Madrilenian, four have already been published.

With this alignment C. Tangana draws up a plan in which he plays many suits. It recruits, for example, unquestionable legends of Spanish music such as Kiko Veneno and respected seasoned musicians such as Andrés Calamaro or Jorge Drexler. The quota of new talents is covered by the Mexican Ed Maverick (20 years old) or the American (of Mexican parents) Omar Apollo (22 years old).

He rescues veterans of Latin American music such as the Cuban Eliades Ochoa (74 years old), the Puerto Rican José Feliciano (75 years old) and the one confirmed a week ago Toquinho (Brazil, 74 years old). The racial touch is provided by the Gipsy Kings, surely the group that has done the most to universalize flamenco rumba. Another attraction, in case one is missing, is listening to José Feliciano with El Niño de Elche (who makes a double) in the song A poison.

The Madrilenian is perhaps the most anticipated album of Spanish pop in 2021. Both the repercussion of the songs already published (especially You stopped loving me the most listened to in Spain in the last weeks of 2020) and the media exposure of C. Tangana, with covers in magazines such as ICON, have created a great expectation around his figure.

These are the 14 songs that make up the album and the collaborations

1) Too many women

2) You stopped loving me with Niño de Elche and La Húngara

3) Eat you whole with Toquinho

4) I am never

5) Split my face with Ed Maverick

6) Ungovernable with Gipsy Kings, Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Ballardo

7) Nominated with Jorge Drexler

8) A poison (G-Mix) with José Feliciano and Niño de Elche

9) You forgot it with Omar Apollo

10) Dying of envy with Eliades Ochoa

eleven) Change! with Carín León and Adriel Favela

12) When will i forget with Pepe Blanco

13) The fools with Kiko Veneno

14) Hong Kong with Andrés Calamaro