Once upon a time there was a normal kid named Antón Álvarez Alfaro who worked in a Pans & Company restaurant. There he spent hours serving sandwiches Pulled Pork BBQ and fingers of mozzarella, sometimes until the wee hours of the morning, but she did not earn much for that performance: the manager, named Vanesa, erased a good part of the overtime hours from the record and the company did not pay her what she had justly earned. But it turns out that that kid made music in his free time, under pseudonyms like Crema, Pucho or C. Tangana, and over time he became a shining star. And then, from the heights of fame, he managed to take revenge on the company: revenge is a sandwich that is served cold and in prime time.

This fable of the precarious ugly duckling that becomes the swan of urban music, a happy ending not available to everyone, is one that C. Tangana told in Jordi Évole's latest program. They stole about 600 euros from him, which is not little for a young man in his situation. You believe Tangana because, despite his arrogant pose on stage, when you hear him speak you are listening to the same normal kid who can't quite believe how successful he is. He even called for a boycott: “If someone likes my music, let them never eat at a fucking Pans & Company again in their life.” The new hero of the precarious class.

There is a mystique of the misunderstood artist, who chaines volatile and poorly paid jobs, until one day he triumphs. Charles Bukowski was a postman, dishwasher, car valet and a thousand other things. Brad Pitt was a costumed chicken and refrigerator delivery man, the kind that gives out advertising brochures. No one would say that there was a time when Pablo Motos cleaned windows. There are jokes that portray the intimate connection between dramatic art and hospitality: what does an actor with a job say to an actor without a job?

It seems that true talent always comes out, against all odds, and shines in the sun. But you can smell a certain meritocratic whiff in this idea, false once again: abundant talent remains underground and its promotion also depends on strokes of luck and the tastes of the market. Remember that boy who was very talented in petanque and had to give up his passion because you can't make a living from petanque. And it is also not clear that we have to consider talent as a merit.

Among artists, there are very few who claim it (and then tell us that fame is shit), few are chosen to make a living from their work with dignity, and many are those who survive with scraps, parallel jobs, sunk in precariousness, or , directly, dedicating himself to something else. The Statute of the Artist, which the Ministry of Culture now promises to continue developing, is precisely about ensuring that art feeds, but not only the soul.

The precariat, which feeds so much on cultural workers, is a class with little self-awareness and little union organization, as the economist Guy Standing has categorized it, so that it is not easy for it to claim its rights and is vulnerable to the corporate abuses. What remains, many times, is to become a star to denounce abuses, a curious form of labor struggle in spectacular times. Nobody would listen to that Puchito from before like they listen to Tangana from now. They are still there, delivering by bike, cleaning houses, serving in bars and restaurants, arranging hotel rooms.

When the pandemic hit we realized that the essential workers were not web designers, nor chief financial officer, not the talk shows, nor the undersecretaries, nor the soccer players, but those people who, with jobs that are not socially recognized and have low salaries, keep the world turning. We promised ourselves to change, to become better, but it seems that it is difficult. If tourism is the most powerful engine of the Spanish economy, two of its pillars, culture and hospitality, brought together here in the figure of young Antón before he triumphed, are supported by people who are not well.

Exploiting companies must be careful: any of those kids they squeeze can one day exhibit at the Reina Sofía or win a Grammy. And when you go to order a sandwich supreme chicken at Pans & Company, know that on the other side of the cash register there may be one of the most influential artists for the next three generations. He asks for a refillable soda and an autograph.

