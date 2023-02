The publisher RapidEyeMovers and the developer Wolf & Woodin collaboration with SAWannounced the title C-Smash VRS For Playstation VR2virtual reality reimagining of the classic for arcades and consoles.

The game will be launched in the course of 2023, date still unknown, but a demo will be made available next March 23rd. You can watch the announcement trailer below!

Source: RapidEyeMovers, Wolf & Wood Street Gematsu