C&C, a retail network of construction, renovation and decoration materials, has 50 vacancies open in the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

The positions involve areas such as: commercial, logistics, administrative, operational, technology and store service.

Check out the functions below:

-Service Agent

-Administrative Assistant – Stores

-Shopping assistant

-Receiving Assistant

– SAC Assistant

-Store attendant

-Cd Lecturer

-Deposit Officer

-Technical Specifier

-Inspector of Boxes

– Loss Prevention Tax (CD Guarulhos)

-Digital Transformation Manager

-Sales manager

-Forklift Operator

-Salesman

Registrations

Candidates can apply through the Gupy website, at this link.

