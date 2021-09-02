C&C, a retail network of construction, renovation and decoration materials, has 50 vacancies open in the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.
The positions involve areas such as: commercial, logistics, administrative, operational, technology and store service.
Check out the functions below:
-Service Agent
-Administrative Assistant – Stores
-Shopping assistant
-Receiving Assistant
– SAC Assistant
-Store attendant
-Cd Lecturer
-Deposit Officer
-Technical Specifier
-Inspector of Boxes
– Loss Prevention Tax (CD Guarulhos)
-Digital Transformation Manager
-Sales manager
-Forklift Operator
-Salesman
Registrations
Candidates can apply through the Gupy website, at this link.
