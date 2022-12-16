The quorum of 40 votes in favor to approve the project was not reached on Thursday: therefore the number one decided to leave office with immediate effect

The president of Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli, announced his resignation in the evening (or at least his resignation was circulated unofficially). They should be operational starting tomorrow (December 17) and are the direct political consequence of the rejection by the Club Assembly of the Serie C reform proposal put forward by Ghirelli himself and his management. In fact, in the secret ballot of 15 December, the quorum of 40 votes in favor (out of 59) necessary to approve the reform project, to be submitted for ratification by the Federal Council, was not reached. The votes in favor stopped at 34, thus photographing the will of the front of the against led by the big names of the three groups – which did not come down to the cancellation of the three direct promotions -, but also enriched by other medium and small clubs. See also AMLO's electrical reform, necessary to correct "illegalities" of the past: CFE

EXCESSIVE COSTS — What prevailed was skepticism regarding the expected increase in revenues, the feeling that the new formula would have increased costs (despite a first phase with groups of 10 teams, with a territorial characterization) and more generally the desire to remain in the current state of things . Despite the awareness of the economic difficulties experienced by the category and its structural problems. Immediately, Ghirelli had commented: “The vote must be taken into account, without ifs and buts, as is a must in the democratic game”. After just over 24 hours, the acknowledgment of the substantial distrust on the part of the clubs and the step back during the Christmas greeting dinner reserved for collaborators and employees of the League.

the letter — Late in the evening, the very long note from the resigning Ghirelli also arrived: “Dear, dear, I have been waiting to hand in my resignation as President of Lega Pro… I had a dinner with you, women and men of Lega Pro, with you who you are the strength of Lega Pro and I wanted to participate.The fact that I had decided to resign a second after the outcome of the vote in the Assembly is contained in the press release… I pushed to give, by reforming the format, also a signal to the country, in the diametrically opposite sense of negativity, to invest to change the trend, to move from a certain, negative situation to a challenge to smile again and produce resources. Serie C is a beautiful championship, full of history, emotion. It has a “urgency to respond to, indicate a strong project of economic sustainability and resumption of contact with young people. If it doesn’t, it will be exposed to raids, to be dried up like an Indian reservation…” See also Anti-Lava Jato lawyers propose to Lula reform of the Justice and MP councils - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

