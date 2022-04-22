Rap and Reggae are two genres that continue to conquer millions of people around the world and tonight they conquered thousands of people in the voice of rapper C-Kan and the Chilean band Gondwana.

Between shouts, and a whistle from the people C-Kan came out a quarter at 11:00 p.m. dressed in an orange outfit as if it were a prison uniform and began with an intro titled Casa de papel, to then continue with Toma 4, Swat, in addition to one of his most viewed and listened to songs on YouTube Conmigo no; but since people wanted more and more, the rapper continued with Trasparente, Pistola, Do re click clack and Sangre de mi sangre among many more.

Whenever I’m in Mazatlan I’m partying,” said the popular artist, who closed his presentation with the theme Par de balas; Co his presentation made people forget the annoyance of the people with his delay.

For its part, Gondwana arrived on stage at 12:30 a.m. and immediately put the crowd to the rhythm of reggae, with songs like A lot of verse, Harmony, Princess, Fire and one of his greatest hits Happinesswhich was the most chanted.

Gondwana made the audience sing.

Thousands of people gathered to the place and according to Civil Protection, the concert would have gathered about 15 thousand attendeeswhich the rapper and the band enjoyed, who made them sing, despite the fact that the concert was scheduled for 10:00 p.m., however, it was delayed.

People enjoyed the concert.

The concert of the rapper and the Chilean band was part of the motorcycle event that takes place after Holy Week in Mazatlanwhich gathers thousands of motorcyclists in the port.