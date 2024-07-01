Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/07/2024 – 10:38

The Focus report’s median for Brazil’s current account deficit in 2024 went from US$38.35 billion to US$39.90 billion. A month earlier, it was US$33.0 billion.

The 2025 deficit estimate also increased, from $42.80 billion to $43.55 billion. Four weeks earlier, the median for next year was a $40.0 billion deficit.

The Focus medians continue to indicate that Direct Investment in the Country (IDP) will comfortably finance the current account deficit. The intermediate estimate for 2024 continued to indicate net inflows of US$70 billion, stable for the last six weeks. The median for 2025 rose to $74.0 billion from $73.0 billion a month earlier.

The median for the 2024 trade surplus fluctuated downwards, from US$81.78 billion to US$81.55 billion. It was the third consecutive week of decline. A month earlier, the estimate was for a surplus of US$82.26 billion.

For 2025, the median trade surplus increased from US$76.01 billion to US$76.02 billion. A month earlier, it was US$78.0 billion.