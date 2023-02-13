There comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF)in early 2023 it became quite a celestial celebrity when its close movements towards the sun, and then towards the Earth, made its bright green glow visible from our planet, however this may have been his last visit.

According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA JPL) comet is on 50,000 year orbit around sun, or at least was, however travel too close to inner solar system it may have altered its orbit enough to ensure that he is now on a one-way trip out of the solar system.

“When a solar system object is ‘weakly hyperbolic’ — that is, it has just enough velocity to completely escape Ssn’s gravity [sistema solare] after thousands of years — then even small changes in speed can change the orbit dramatically.

If an object is ‘weakly bound’ — that is, the orbit is a closed, but very large ellipse — then it can be unbound and become a ‘weakly hyperbolic’ orbit very easily.”

he has declared Geza Gyukscientist of the Adler Planetarium, in a note.

How come C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could not pass us closer?

For comets with extremely flattened circle-like orbits like this, which go far beyond the planets of the solar system, their orbits are likely to be perturbed, which could have the effect of blowing them out of the solar system altogether. . That means every time a comet with an orbit like this plunges toward the inner solar system to visit Earth and the sun, that close approach could be its last.

According to Adler Planetarium, this could be the case with “our” comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), since in the incoming leg of its last orbit, the comet was in a closed elliptical orbit with a period of 50,000 years. On this inner leg the gravity of one of the planets it passed through, probably Jupiter, it altered the comet’s orbit, knocking it off course.

As a result of this push, the forward portion of this journey, which C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is currently on, could not only see it exit the inner solar system, but could take it out of our planetary system altogether.

This means that C/2022 E3 (ZTF) last passed Earth 50,000 years ago during the last glacial period or “ice age” when early homo sapiens shared the planet with Neanderthals, and may never return. more.

Alternatively, this planetary perturbation could have placed the comet into an even more extended and flattened orbit that lasts for a million years or more.

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be gone forever or you may not want to wait a million years or so for it to reappear, but if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the next comet to make the news, you should see our list released earlier this year, for all the top events to follow during this 2023.

