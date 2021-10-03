A huge comet, perhaps the largest ever detected, C / 2014 UN271, is heading for the inner solar system with an estimated arrival time of 10 years, according to new research published in the arXiv.org prepress server.

The comet, more commonly known as Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (or C / 2014 UN271, in “space language”), is at least 100 kilometers (62 miles) in diameter, approximately 1,000 times more massive than a typical comet, and it is so great that astronomers they had previously mistaken it for a dwarf planet, according to a statement that announced its discovery in June 2021.

Closer analysis of the object, however, revealed that it was moving rapidly through the Oort cloud, a vast deposit of icy rocks, billions of kilometers from Earth; C / 2014 UN271 appeared to be headed towards us, and even had a luminous tail, or “coma”, behind it – a clear indication of an icy comet approaching the relatively warm inner solar system -.

Now, in this most recent study, the researchers, after analyzing the huge comet in more detail, were able to provide new estimates on his journey to the sun.

The new studies on the route of C / 2014 UN271

To begin, the huge rock poses no threat to the Earth. Right now, Bernardinelli-Bernstein (BB), C / 2014 UN271, is crossing the Oort cloud at about 29 times the distance between the Earth and the sun, or 29 astronomical units (AU).

According to the researchers, the comet’s closest approach to Earth will occur in the year 2031, when scientists predict that the comet will swoop within 10.97 AU of the sun, placing it just outside of Saturn’s orbit.

Although it is far enough from Earth that humans will not be able to see the comet without telescopes, is considerably closer than the rock’s last visit to our part of the solar system. After modeling the comet’s trajectory, the study authors calculated that comet BB made its last approach 3.5 million years ago, arriving within 18 AU of the sun.

Since then, according to the researchers, the comet has traveled up to 40,000 AU away, deep within the mysterious Oort cloud.

“We conclude that BB is a ‘new’ comet, in the sense that there is no evidence for [un] previous approach closer than 18 AU“

the researchers wrote in their study; in other words, humans have never seen it before.

We owe our current view of the great and distant comet to the Dark Energy Survey (DES), a project to study the expansion of the universe, which took place between August 2013 and January 2019.

During the survey, astronomers mapped 300 million galaxies in the southern sky, discovering more than 800 previously unknown objects beyond Neptune’s orbit, and Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein was one of those objects.

Researchers have plenty of time to study the huge comet as it gets closer and closer to Earth over the next decade, and a closer look at the rock could help scientists understand a little more about the chemical make-up of the early solar system. , as comets from the depths of the Oort cloud are thought to be relatively unchanged since they were removed from the sun billions of years ago.

With millions of years separating the comet’s next close approach from the next, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with the first solar system.

