D.he willingness of Germans to vaccinate has grown even further during the corona pandemic. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), a “positive long-term trend” is continuing. Previously unpublished data from the nationwide representative survey “attitudes, knowledge and behavior of adults and parents towards vaccinations”, collected in the second half of 2020, show that a large proportion of people in Germany are “generally still in favor” of vaccinations.

According to this, 79 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 16 and 85 said they were “in favor” or “somewhat in favor” of a vaccination, 17 percent had reservations in some cases, and four percent expressed a “(rather) negative” attitude. As early as 2016, long before the corona pandemic, 77 percent of those surveyed had “(rather) supported” a vaccination; in 2012 the value was 61 percent.

The level of knowledge about vaccination has also increased over the years. According to the BZgA, 40 percent of those questioned know the vaccination recommendation against measles for people born after 1970. In 2012, their share was 19 percent.

The Measles Protection Act, which came into force on March 1, 2020, provides for an obligation to provide evidence of measles protection for certain groups of people: In the summer of 2020, 80 percent of the parents surveyed were aware that all children when entering kindergarten or the School that must show the recommended measles vaccinations from the age of one. Almost all of the parents surveyed also stated that they definitely want their child to be vaccinated against tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, diphtheria and rubella. Almost the same was true for whooping cough, meningococci, chickenpox, hepatitis B, and pneumococci.

For the representative survey of the BZgA, from July to September 2020, 5002 people between the ages of 16 and 85 were interviewed throughout Germany.