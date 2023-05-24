It seems that bytedance has had to give in to the pressure and criticism that has rained down on him since USAgiven that will allow the source code of TikTok to be reviewedafter the Chinese company was accused of leaking user data to the government of the Asian country.

from the government of former president donald trumpthe US government has been targeting the social network of provide user information from the North American country to the administration of President Xi Jinping.

The foregoing when taking into account that the laws in force in the Asian country mandate companies to provide information about their services if the government so requests. For this reason, the United States, as well as other nations around the world, have considered that the use of the virtual platform of short videos supposes a risk to your national security.

In this context, and after the state of Montana was the first US entity to extend to the entire populationAs of January 1, 2024, the measure prohibiting the use of the TikTok app on official devices, ByteDance has allowed its source code to be reviewed.

It is so Oracle Corp, an American software company, has started to review the source code of the famous viral platform, now being the default destination for US user data.

“Actually, the Chinese government has never asked us for user data from the United States, and we will not provide it even if requested,” he told Bloomberg Television Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok.

In this sense, the manager of one of the most popular social networks internationally revealed, at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, that the company will continue to invest to secure the data of its millions of users.

It is worth mentioning that the United States is one of the most important markets for TikTok, having, in addition to a large number of users, quite a few content creators. Considering this, it is quite understandable the actions taken by ByteDance, not wanting to risk being banned throughout the country, as it already happened in India.