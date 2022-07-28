TikTok company ByteDance has registered the TikTok Music brand in the US, suggesting the launch of a music streaming platform that competes with Spotify and Apple Music. There are no official announcements yet, but the arrival of a streaming music service from TikTok seems the most logical evolution for an app that is already one of the most important showcases in the world for new and famous songs and artists. , given that a viral song on the social network does not struggle to enter the sales charts. This would be a dangerous competition for Spotify and Apple Music, given that at the moment TikTok is the only app not produced by Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) to exceed three billion downloads in the world. Music production houses in the past have used TikTok to launch emerging artists or promote new hits, since on the ByteDance app it is possible to use any song as a background.