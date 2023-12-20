According to “Bloomberg”, the company had a 30% increase in sales compared to 2022; competitor Tencent earns US$ 86 billion

A ByteDanceowner of TikTok, earned more than US$110 billion in 2023, indicating a growth rate that is possibly higher than that of its rival Tencentaccording to the Bloomberg.

According to experts interviewed by the report, ByteDance repeated the 30% increase in sales it achieved in 2022, when revenue exceeded US$80 billion. Competitor Tencent, considered the main global company in the gamesis expected to earn US$86 billion in 2023.

However, ByteDance's profitability this year raised doubts in the market, according to Bloomberg. ByteDance, which is privately held, is not obliged to disclose the same data as publicly traded companies.

The news comes at a time when the company is in the crosshairs of governments around the world due to TikTok, the short video app that has become a phenomenon on social media. Authorities in the United States have been especially critical, saying Chinese ownership of TikTok could pose risks to the national security of the United States and other countries.

To resolve the problem, the company intends to create an independent entity in the USA to manage local user data, according to the report.

Elsewhere, the division Douyin The company – equivalent to TikTok in mainland China – has been adding more services to the platform that will allow access to other functions, such as ordering food and booking hotels. However, China's post-pandemic recovery has remained sluggish, with consumer spending especially weak.

