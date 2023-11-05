A football match in The Hague got completely out of hand on Saturday afternoon. After the final whistle, players ran after each other screaming and started fighting in the parking lot. After the fight, one victim reportedly became unconscious and was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. “Bystanders were convinced that our club member’s life was in danger.”

