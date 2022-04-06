Byron Moreno: “Double yellow to Totti? It was clearly simulation”

The referee who was the protagonist of the Azzurri elimination from the 2002 World Cup, Byron Moreno, tells the Gazzetta: from Italy-South Korea, played on June 18, 2002, in prison. Today in Ecuador he hosts “Il Fischio di Byron”, a Canal TV program in which he analyzes the refereeing errors of clubs and national teams (by Oscar Maresca)



#Byron #Moreno #Double #yellow #Totti #simulation #Video #Gazzettait