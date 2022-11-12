Byron Castillo will not be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Ecuadorian national teamas anticipated this Friday by the Ecuadorian ambassador in Qatar, Pascual Del Cioppo, who regretted this decision after the controversy over the origin of the player and the sanction imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Unfortunately, Byron Castillo is not coming.

“Unfortunately, Byron Castillo is not coming. It would be the finishing touch for Byron to come and score a goal, but unfortunately, the news we have is that he is not coming,” Del Cioppo said in an interview on the television program “Hechos de Impacto.”

According to the diplomat’s statements, “It is a decision that the Federation has takenmost likely to avoid future problems” with the Mexican Lion player, the protagonist of a battle in the offices between Ecuador, Chile and Peru over the authenticity of the documents with which he was registered as Ecuadorian.

In the last hours, the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has made inquiries to determine if Castillo is eligible by the coachthe Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, to play the World Cup after the resolution of the CAS.

The highest sports arbitration body confirmed on Tuesday the participation of Ecuador in Qatar 2022, due to the demand of Chile and Peru to sanction the Tricolor with their disqualification for the alleged improper alignment of Castillo in eight matches of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup.

The lawsuit initially launched by Chile argued that Castillo was born in Tumaco (Colombia) and was registered in Ecuador as Ecuadorian with a supposedly false birth certificate, despite the fact that in 2021 a judge had validated those documents and ordered that he be registered as born in Ecuador.

Although FIFA twice dismissed Chile’s claimwhich was later joined by Peru, the CAS considered that Castillo had legal documents at the time he began playing with the Ecuadorian team, but that these were processed and judicially validated with false information.

Due to this irregularity, the CAS decided to sanction Ecuador with the loss of three points for the upcoming South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Ecuadorian team is framed in Group A of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, along with the Netherlands, Senegal and the host Qatar, with whom it will play the opening match of the tournament next Sunday, November 20.

The matter with Byron Castillo will probably make Ecuador the last team to publish its squad list, since in principle it will not come out until Monday, November 14.

