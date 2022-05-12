Byron Castillo has been the most talked about soccer player in Ecuador for three weeks due to the complaint that Chile filed with Fifa for alleged false nationality, a controversy that is not new and seemed already closed for the player.

Who is Byron Castillo?

At 23 years old, Castillo’s life has passed between his football progression and the controversy surrounding his birthplace, a kind of nebula that extends to Colombia and that seemed to have been settled last year when the Ecuadorian justice ruled that he deserved nationality. Despite this, the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) of Chile believes this was obtained with false documents, that the irregularity would increase with the matches he played with the national team, which would be enough to expel “la Tri” from the Qatar World Cup and would open the gateway to ‘la Roja’.

His identity document states that Byron David Castillo Segura was born on November 10, 1998 in General Villamila town near Guayaquil, but from Chile it is argued that there is no birth certificate that proves it, as there is one from the Colombian population of Tumaco, where a person identified as Byron Javier Castillo Segura born on July 25, 1995 appears.

‘El Pimentoso’, as Castillo is also known, made his debut with North America, from Guayaquil. According to the directors of that team, Castillo reached the divisions below him when he was 10 years old, and in 2015, at the age of 16, he tried out for Emelec, but did not pass the filters. In that same year he was summoned to the U-17 team, which was runner-up in the South American Championship in Paraguay, and later participated in the World Cup played in Chile.

(Be sure to read: Ecuador out of the World Cup? Fifa breaks its silence on Byron Castillo).

Castillo was signed by Aucas de Quito in 2016, with whom he played 26 league games and scored one goal. Barcelona hired him in 2017 and, since then, his football has grown, like the controversies about his origin.

In July 2021, the right winger completed 100 games in a Barcelona shirt. He renewed his contract until 2025, and in September 2021, when the justice had already ruled his status as an Ecuadorian citizen, he became a regular in the calls for the senior team.

(Also: Luis Díaz: see his ‘step’ with Liverpool in the Premier that arouses praise).

Castillo participated in the last matches of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, which will be the fourth that the Andean country will attend. Directors of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) have said that they previously consulted Fifa on the Castillo case and received the guarantee that everything was in order to align it.

The support for the player in the face of doubts has even reached the president of the Pro League, Miguel Ángel Loor, who recently assured that “Byron Castillo is more Ecuadorian than me”. In addition to the senior team, Castillo has also participated as an Ecuadorian in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana as a Barcelona player.

While Fifa has just opened a file on Chile’s request and now awaits Ecuador’s allegations, Castillo continues training with the Guayaquil club and making critics understand that “he who owes nothing fears nothing.”

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE