After weeks of various media suspicions, the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) took the controversy of the possible elimination of Ecuador from the World Cup in Qatar to the instances that could transform the rumor into reality, due to the issue of soccer player Byron Castillo.

The player who is said to be Colombian and who participated in eight games of the World Cup qualifiers, two of them against Chile, led to a complaint against the soccer player and the Ecuadorian Soccer Federation “due to the use of a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality by the aforementioned player,” according to the statement from the Chilean Federation.

“There is innumerable evidence that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas. An investigative commission of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, aimed at clarifying the existing irregularities in the players’ records before this federation, concluded that the player was Colombian,” the ANFP commented.

The theme continues, it has not stopped. “Chile demands that Ecuador lose the eight qualifying matches in which Castillo played, and that rivals automatically receive three points per game. If Fifa agrees, that would take Chile to the World Cup instead of Ecuador,” explained the North American newspaper ‘The New York Times’, in an article in which it claims to have had access to the full document presented by the Chilean Football Federation before FIFA.

According to Blessed Soccer, Celso Vásconez, a lawyer specializing in sports law, pointed out that the issue could be resolved in up to three months, although I clarify that since there are no precedents, it is not possible to have the problem resolved on a fixed date.

Vásconez clarified that the resolution could be extended if it is appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), depending on the response.

