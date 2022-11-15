The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) explained this Tuesday that the absence of Byron Castillo of the final list of summoned for the Qatar World Cup 2022 is due to the “risk of suffering unfair sanctions again”, after the one imposed last week by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In a statement, the FEF described the decision of the TAS as “arbitrary” considering “that it ignores the most basic universally accepted legal principles”, and announced its intention to exhaust all resources to “repair this unfair and painful situation, whatever it may be.” the forum” in which it is time to do it.

In response to the claim filed by Chile and Peru, who requested the disqualification of

Ecuador from the World Cup for the alleged improper alignment of Byron Castillo in eight matches of the World Cup qualifiers, the CAS confirmed that the footballer’s calls were valid.

However, he considered that his civil registration as an Ecuadorian and the obtaining of the consequent passport was carried out with false information, for which the sport’s highest arbitration court sanctioned Ecuador with the loss of three points in the next qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.



“Incomprehensibly, the same TAS ruling – which recognizes the player’s eligibility – illegitimately sows a doubt regarding the content of his passport that could jeopardize not only the advancement of the team in this World Cup, but even jeopardizes his participation in the next edition”, denounced the FEF.

The Federation reiterated that the TAS sanction has no legal basis and recalled that, given the suspicion that Byron Castillo was born in Colombia“on four occasions Ecuadorian judges agreed with the player, the only competent authorities to settle this controversy” in Ecuador.

Likewise, the FEF confirmed that all its actions have respected the legal system and have obeyed the decisions of the judicial and administrative authorities, “especially when the player’s fundamental rights are at stake.”

Without Byron Castillo, the Ecuador coach, Gustavo Alfaro, drew up a list of 26 players where youth prevails and in which the World Cup experience of the striker and goalscorer stands out. Enner Valencia, of the goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez and the midfielders Carlos Gruezo and Angel Mena.

The Tricolor will play this Sunday the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against the hosts Qatar, a duel that will also open Group A, which is completed by the Netherlands and Senegal.

