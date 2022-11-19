Byron Castillo, the man of discord, doesn’t go to the World Cup but puts on the national team shirt anyway. It’s his last post on Instagram, a commercial with him wearing the Tri shirt and entering a mobile phone shop and coming out happy with the latest iPhone. He has good reasons for it, he is one of Ecuador’s strongest footballers, he has played a lot in the minor national teams and has been a regular starter for a year, but lately a whirlwind of appeals, counter-appeals and sci-fi hopes has been fed on him too big even for one with so much physical vigor on the right wing that they call him “tres pulmones”.