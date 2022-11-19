Cut from the World Cup for reasons of opportunity, he appears in a video on Instagram where he wears the Tri shirt: the bitterness of a player at the center of the latest events due to his birth in Colombia
Byron Castillo, the man of discord, doesn’t go to the World Cup but puts on the national team shirt anyway. It’s his last post on Instagram, a commercial with him wearing the Tri shirt and entering a mobile phone shop and coming out happy with the latest iPhone. He has good reasons for it, he is one of Ecuador’s strongest footballers, he has played a lot in the minor national teams and has been a regular starter for a year, but lately a whirlwind of appeals, counter-appeals and sci-fi hopes has been fed on him too big even for one with so much physical vigor on the right wing that they call him “tres pulmones”.
