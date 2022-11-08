The Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS by its acronym in French) issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF)the Chilean Football Federation (FFC), the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), the player Byron Castillo Segura (the Player) and FIFA.

The Arbitration Formation in charge of this arbitration partially accepted the appeals presented by the FPF and the FFC and annulled the decision of the Commission of

FIFA appeal of September 15, 2022.

This is the decision of the CAS.

(You can read: Byron Castillo exploded: the last thing he said about his nationality).

The TAS sanction

The FEF is held liable for using a document containing false information in breach of Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and is therefore sanctioned under Article 6 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code as follows:

(Yo) A deduction of 3 points is imposed on the FEF in the next preliminary qualifying phase for the World Cup.

(ii) The FEF is ordered to pay a fine to FIFA of 100,000 Swiss francs, within 30 days of notification of the award.

The controversy is linked to the eligibility of the player Byron David Castillo Segura to participate in the matches of the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), corresponding to the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, between September 2021 and March 2022.

(Also: Piqué, disconsolate: Clara Chía’s unexpected reaction during her harsh farewell).

‘Castillo was born in Colombia’

Unanimously, as reported by the TAS, said decision was reached considering the following points:

– The FEF did not violate Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code as the Player was eligible to participate in the preliminary qualifying phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since the nationality of a player to play for a national federation is determined by national law, the Player was eligible to play for the Ecuadorian national team since the Ecuadorian authorities recognized that he was an Ecuadorian national.

– The FEF violated Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by using a

document containing false information. For counterfeiting cases, FIFA does not refer to national law.

Consequently, a decision by the Ecuadorian judicial authorities regarding the falsification of the Player’s passport is not necessary for FIFA to establish that the document is falsein accordance with Article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

In the present case, while it is true that the Player’s Ecuadorian passport was authentic, the information contained in said passport was false.

Specifically, the Arbitration Training was convinced that the Player’s place and date of birth in the Player’s passport were incorrect since the Player was born in Tumaco, Colombia, on June 25, 1995.



Consequently, the Refereeing Formation considers that the FEF is liable for an act of forgery under Article 21, paragraph 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, even if the FEF was not the author of the forged document, but simply used it.

The Arbitration Formation considers that there was no violation of the eligibility rules and that there were a series of mitigating circumstances, among which, the fact that the FEF has initiated a disciplinary procedure against the Player, who was paralyzed by order of a Ecuadorian judicial authority.

The Referee Training determined that the 3-point deduction should not be imposed in the qualifying phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but in the following edition, since the Player was eligible to play in the qualifying phase for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and considering that said competition was not affected by the aforementioned violation of the FEF.

SPORTS

More sports news