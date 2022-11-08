you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Ecuadorian Football Federation, dissatisfied with the decision, evaluates the steps to follow.
November 08, 2022, 12:33 PM
The Sports Arbitration Court (TAS) reported this Tuesday that it confirms the eligibility of the Ecuadorian player Byron Castillo, but imposes harsh sanctions on the Ecuadorian Football Federation for a violation of FIFA regulations.
The team in charge of this arbitration partially accepts the appeals presented by the FPF and the FFC and annuls the decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee of September 15, 2022.
The CAS affirms that the “FEF is considered responsible for using a document that contains false information, for which it violates article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and, therefore, is sanctioned in accordance with article 6 of the same.”
Thus, the CAS imposes “a deduction of 3 points to the FEF in the next preliminary World Cup qualifying phase, and the FEF is ordered to pay a fine to FIFA of 100,000 Swiss francs within 30 days of notification of the award”.
Now, the turn to pronounce came for the sanctioned Federation. In his reply, a celebration for going to the World Cup and a disagreement about the punishment.
(In context: Byron Castillo: the final sanction of the TAS to Ecuador at the time of the World Cup in Qatar).
‘We do not share the penalty’
In a brief statement published through its various platforms, the Ecuadorian Football Federation expressed its disagreement with the decision of the TAS.
“The fourth participation of the Tri in a World Cup event is definitively ratified”, he celebrated first.
“The Federation is analyzing the next steps to follow, since it does not share the sanction imposed by the TAS”ad.
November 08, 2022, 12:33 PM
