It was not a good day for Byron Castillo this Sunday. The Barcelona SC player, in the eye of the storm due to the complaint filed by the Chilean Football Federation with FIFA on the issue of the athlete’s nationality, he tearfully asked for his change in the match against Aucas, for the First Stage of the Ecuadorian Pro League .

Castle’s cry

The footballer, affected by his emotions, broke down in tears on the field of the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium, after committing a foul that triggered a penalty in favor of the rival and a partial 2-0 goal. Everything happened in the minutes of discount of the first time.

Before that, Castillo made other mistakes that compromised Barcelona SC. The most striking moment, however, occurred in the final moments. According to the Ecuadorian press, the athlete said looking at his DT, Jorge Célico: “Get me out, get me out.”

The ‘Torero’ coach responded to the request and decided to replace Byron Castillo. Pedro Pablo Velasco took his place at the start of the complement.

💔Byron Castillo, couldn’t take it anymore and broke on the court!

‘Byron has a very difficult emotional burden to bear’

Célico spoke precisely about Castillo at a press conference. “Castillo is a victim of the media power of modern times. Not from you, particularly, or from other journalists. Of modern times. The boy has a very difficult emotional burden to bear. What’s more, for me it is admirable that he starts training, ”said the strategist.

On the other hand, Célico explained why he did not replace Castillo before the penalty. “Let’s be a little more tame, everyone. When I saw what happened today I was very sad. That’s why it doesn’t come out earlier. I made Pedro Pablo (Velasco) warm up, more or less in minute 32, 33, but I didn’t make the change because I knew it was a mortal blow. That’s where the penalty comes from.”he indicated.

By last, The DT sent a message to the press and urged that sensitive issues be treated more carefully, such as the one involving Byron Castillofor whom the Chilean Federation has presented allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant the player Ecuadorian nationality.

“I prefer to stay with the facet of being human, of thinking about the players and not thinking about a simple result. I ask you to treat the issues more carefully, there is a human being behind each one. There are things that hurt and you have to try to help. Byron has a very difficult emotional load to cope with and it is admirable how he is doing”, sentenced Celico.

