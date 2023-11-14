The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) did not manage to Swiss Federal Court reverse the -3 point sanction for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) as punishment for the case Byron Castillo.

Although the Federal Court of Switzerland was the last legal instance to which the Ecuadorian Federation could choose due to its disagreement with the ruling of the TAS, the highest international authority in the field of sports justice, the FEF assured that it will exhaust all possible avenues. for that sanction to be withdrawn.

Reality

“We maintain our commitment to exhaust all the resources that the law grants us to demonstrate our correct conduct and repair this unjust decision, whatever the forum in which we must do so,” the FEF said in a statement this Monday.

The FEF asserted that all acts carried out by its institution were in accordance with the legal regulations of Ecuador. Likewise, the Ecuadorian Federation assured that it will fight to qualify for the next World Cup on the field, as was done for qualification for Qatar 2022.

The Byron Castillo case began with the lawsuit before FIFA of the National Football Association of Chile (ANFP), to which was later added the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF), which denounced an alleged improper alignment of Castillo in the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 by maintaining that he was Colombian and that he played with false documentation.

Ecuador will not summon Byron Castillo

Although FIFA rejected the demand by pointing out that the Ecuadorian documentation of

Castillo was legally authentic and that, therefore, no improper alignment had been incurred, the CAS punished Ecuador with the loss of three points for the qualifiers for el World Cup 2026 considering that Castillo had achieved his registration as an Ecuadorian with adulterated documents.

As a result of the CAS resolution, Byron Castillo was left out of Ecuador’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and since then he has not been included in any list of the national team.

After four disputed dates, Ecuador is in sixth position in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with 4 points, the result of two wins, a draw and a defeat, which would make it fifth if it is not eliminated. the sanction is applied.

