Although until a few days ago, Fifa accepted the appeal of the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) for the alleged improper alignment of the player Byron Castillo, of the Ecuadorian National Team, in the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup, The controversy over the possible “irregularities” in the identity document of said player has been going on for a long time.

As reported in recent hours by the Uruguayan portal ‘Ovación’, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) had already denounced the possible alteration in Byron Castillo’s document. In his case, not because he was of another nationality (as Chile alleges now), but because of strangeness in the age that would appear on his document.

Uruguay’s claim

Ecuador, beaten 4-0 by Uruguay in the Copa América.

According to information from the media in question, in 2015, for the South American Sub-17, organized in Paraguay, the AUF accused “irregularities” because it alleged that four Ecuadorian players were over the age to participate in the tournament. Among them, apparently, Byron Castillo.

In this regard, “the Conmebol Appeals Chamber declared itself incompetent, for which the claim went to Fifa. However, this body rejected the claim on the grounds that the Ecuadorian federation had no responsibility if the documents of those soccer players had been falsified by third parties and was not aware of it“, reads the ‘Ovation’ report.

“In the same year 2015 Emelec (from Ecuador) wanted to hire Castillo, but finally gave up due to his paperwork problems. “The documentation presented by the player has not passed the filters that the club has implemented on the members of its squad” , explained at that time the ‘electric’ club”expresses the article in question.

Regarding the case of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Fifa announced that it hopes to share decisions in the coming days. At the moment, the only thing certain is that the investigations into the alleged irregularities in the Castillo documents already have their own course in the entity.

