Byron Castillo: Ecuadorian lawyer speaks out against the case

Byron Castillo is still in the eye of the hurricane after the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) filed an appeal with Fifa alleging that his nationality would be Colombian.

The player has Ecuador in suspense, an entire country that dreams of going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but since it is confused by the problem.

It may interest you: (Byron Castillo, from Ecuador, on whether he is Colombian: “I knew it was going to come out”)

Ecuador qualified, but had Castillo in eight qualifying games, but his documentation warns that he is Colombian, so the issue is on the podium and in Fifa.

Nicolás Solines is the lawyer for the Ecuadorian Football Federation and warns that the issue will be decided in favor of Ecuadorians.

“Chile’s complaint has neither head nor tail. As a Federation we have been calm all this time because we have seen that the claim and complaint of the Chilean Federation has neither head nor tail”, Solines told Blu Radio.

And he added: “Chile has never gone to the Ecuadorian authorities.”

Fifa announced that “in the next few days” there will be determinations in the current case due to Chile’s complaint. However, there is still no precise information on the date on which they would be given.

“We are certain and we will present the discharge evidence at the time, we have all the documentation. The minimum would have been for the Chilean Federation to make sure it had updated information and before the corresponding authorities. Byron Castillo is Ecuadorian by birth,” Solines sentenced.

Sports