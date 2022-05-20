A few weeks ago, information emerged that Italy could benefit from the Byron Castillo case and thus go to the Qatar 2022 World Cup despite not having qualified. However, it seems that Fifa put an end to these speculations with a direct communication to the ‘Azzurra’.

Franco Chimenti, president of the Italian Golf Federation, stated in recent days that his country could go to the World Cup instead of Ecuador and Chile itself.

“There is a possibility that Italy will be rescued for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a much more concrete possibility than everyone thinks. It seems that Ecuador used a non-Ecuadorian player who had no right to play. And for that he could pay. There is talk of possibility but there are extremes of that happening, ”were his words.

“There is a Fifa rule that speaks of playoffs and the highest team in the standings: and this is certainly Italy (sixth in the Fifa ranking),” he added, according to Italy’s public broadcaster (RAI).

This Thursday, according to reports in European media, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, would have spoken directly with Fifa about this possibility. The answer was not what everyone expected.

Italy would have consulted with Fifa

Italy vs. North Macedonia. Photo: Alberto Pizzolli. AFP

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, shared the conversation he would have had with Fifa.

“There is zero chance of a repechage. There are 13 places available in Europe and they are all filled. If a place were to become vacant, it would be filled by another South American team. We listened to Fifa to give us a moment of hope, but the response was absolutely negative”, he asserted upon his departure from the Federal Council according to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.

“In Qatar they would be delighted that we were there and so would we, but those are the rules and we came out with demerits,” said the manager.

TRADE, FROM PERU

OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

(GDA)