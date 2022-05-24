Ecuadorian soccer player Byron Castillo, who has been the protagonist in recent weeks due to alleged inconsistencies in his identity document, is experiencing really difficult times.

After Chile sued Ecuador before Fifa, alleging that Castillo would be of Colombian nationality, despite having played eight games in the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup with the ‘tri’, this weekend the side of Barcelona from Guayaquil broke down in tears on the pitch and asked his coach to enter another player.

(In context: Byron Castillo, of the Ecuadorian National Team, breaks down in tears due to intense pressure).

Now, according to the local press, the player could not even leave his country due to a difficult legal situation he is facing.

Byron Castillo, with psychological help

Byron Castillo did not travel with the Barcelona squad for this week’s Copa Sudamericana match against Uruguayan club Montevideo Wandererers. In addition, according to ‘El Comercio’, from Ecuador, the player is receiving psychological help.

“Yesterday we talked a lot with Byron (Castillo), he is going to stay, because of the family and legal issue, which he has to solve”, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of Barcelona, ​​​​commented this Monday, May 23, 2022, according to the newspaper in question.

“‘We also took the opportunity to recover it in the psychological part’ concluded the leader, emphasizing that the team has its own psychologist to help the players, in this case Castillo due to the legal situation,” reports ‘El Comercio’.

What is known about the legal situation

As it has been known, the player had not been able to travel for his club’s previous international match either.

As reported by ‘El Comercio’, the legal situation would have to do with a food trial, admitted in March, a few weeks before the international scandal broke out due to his nationality.

Before the hard moment that the player lives, Barcelona has promoted a support campaign: “#TodosSomosByron”.

More news

SPORTS