The possibility that Ecuador will be left out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar gained strength this Wednesday, when Fifa announced the opening of a disciplinary process for a possible irregular registration of the player Byron Castillo.

Castillo, 23, played eight games in the qualifiers in which the Ecuadorians earned a place in the World Cup. However, the Chilean Federation filed a claim alleging that the soccer player was born in Tumaco, Colombia, and that is why he was not eligible for selection.

In addition, according to an investigation by the Efe agency, the record of the soccer player as born in Ecuador does not appear in the book. “There is the possibility that Byron Castillo’s document has allegedly been adulterated, taking advantage of the fragility of the document, which is why in the national archive, there are no indications that it has existed, but simply an inscription made in the book appears, but it is found with traces of having been revised its text, which affects credibility, adding to this the lack of a file that supports its existence,” says the law firm that advises Chile on its claim.

The case of the ‘Cachirules’ in Mexico

Precisely this issue, that of the adulteration of documents, has already generated a strong sanction from Fifa to one of the teams that traditionally participates in the World Cup. Mexico was left out of the World Cup for the last time due to a similar case.

In 1988, the U-20 team of that country was looking for, and finally got, a quota for the World Cup of the category in Saudi Arabia. However, an investigation carried out by journalists Alfredo Ruiz and Antonio Moreno, complemented by Miguel Ángel Ruiz, found that the birth certificates of four players were falsified.

José Luis Mata, José de la Fuente, Gerardo Jiménez and Aurelio Rivera were the footballers whose documentation was adulterated, despite being between two and five years older. On May 19, 1988, Fifa sanctioned Mexico and prevented it from playing that U-20 Cup. But later, upon verifying that the federation of that country was responsible for the case, known as ‘Los Cachirules’, he extended the punishment to all competitions and for this reason, Mexico could not even play the qualifiers for the 1990 World Cup.

In the case of Byron Castillo, the Ecuadorian Federation has disclaimed any responsibility. “The Civil Registry carried out an investigation to find out if the player violated any rule or falsified any document, but that process was closed and there were no indications that the player committed an illegal act,” said Celso Vazconez, external lawyer of the Ecuadorian Federation of Soccer, to the newspaper El Mercurio.

“If it is found that the player falsified documents, Fifa would have to sanction him (Byron Castillo), not the Federation because in this case the FEF would also be a victim. Different is what happened with Bolivia, which registered Nelson Cabrera in an erroneous way, without complying with the protocols, “added the lawyer.

The background of Bolivia in 2018

The case of Cabrera, born in Paraguay but nationalized in Bolivia, cost that team the defeat at the desk in two qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. With these results, Chile, which had filed the claim, received the game points that had tied 0-0.

But Peru, who had lost 2-0 against Bolivia, also benefited, but with the appearance of Cabrera in that match. With victory on the table, they eventually finished ahead of Chile in the table and went to the playoffs, later eliminating New Zealand and qualifying Russia.

