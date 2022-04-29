The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) has started the process to claim the points lost against Ecuador in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the possible “irregular alignment” of the defender of Barcelona de Guayaquil Bayron

Castle.

“We are compiling all the records in official and formal ways. If there is room for a claimAssuming that the version is true, we are going to claim the points,” said the manager.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: the millionaire negotiation that never materialized)

They go for the quota



The possible “improper alignment” came to light and spurred the illusion of the ‘Roja’ on Wednesday after the newspaper Marca de Colombia assured: “After a long trial, it has just been determined that Byron Castillo, quoted several times by Gustavo Alfaro, is Colombian.

The Barcelona player was born in Tumaco, Nariño.” The defender participated in eight matches in the qualifying phase for the World Cup against Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay, Uruguay and both against Chile, in which the ‘Roja’ only managed one point by drawing at home and losing away.

Just minutes after the information was released, several television stations began to speculate on the possibility that Chile achieved in the offices what it could not achieve in the field and the news became a trend in social networks, So much so that many users wondered incredulously if it was “a hoax”.

In Chile they say that the ANFP has already hired a lawyer to investigate the case. This is Eduardo Carlezzo, who was in charge of the case of the Paraguayan Nelson Cabrera, in a similar case, with Bolivia, a case that the Guarani won, who kept the three points in the qualifying round for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Carlezzo is Brazilian, and has won several tough cases in the sport.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and politics: the messages that have sparked controversy)

Sports