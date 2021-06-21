B.yredo is a luxury label for unusual fragrances that defy the classic ascription of male or female. Its founder, the studied artist Ben Gorham, sees himself more as a translator than a perfumer: He translates memories and feelings into products and experiences. As a translator, Gorham does not want to commit himself to the language of the fragrances. That is why Byredo also owns leather goods and accessories and now also has a make-up line. Gorham is fundamentally rethinking the concept of beauty. Does eyeshadow, for example, only belong on the eyelid or perhaps as a colorful curl on the forehead? And do lips really always have to shine in shades of red and pink?

Gorham is not interested in the rational, also: gender-binary handling of beauty products. His aim is to give a face to each person’s intuitive, individual sense of beauty. On this point, Gorham shares Isamaya Ffrench’s understanding of color, beauty and identity. With her he developed this line. Like Gorham, the British make-up artist thinks outside the box. When she gets to work, a model can sometimes look like an alien who has fallen into the paint pot, and that doesn’t have to mean a bad thing. Before Isamaya Ffrench started in the beauty world, she financed her studies in 3D and industrial design by putting make-up on children for birthdays. Maybe that’s where the passion for colors comes from. She describes working with Gorham as “curating sounds”. She says: “We first put together a color palette and then thought about what it could be used for.”

The focus of this make-up line is consequently the

so-called color sticks, creamy pens in shades of blue, green, gold, purple and pink that can be applied to lips, eyes, cheeks or even all over the face. But don’t worry: normal lipsticks in popular colors are still available. Incidentally, Ben Gorham has once again designed the products in such a way that they not only look great in the bathroom, but that they can just as easily be placed as pretty objects on the shelf or on the chest of drawers – possibly right next to the fragrance flacons that some already have there have their permanent place.