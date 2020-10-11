Highlights: BJP’s list released for by-elections in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha

Three former MLAs in Gujarat have also been given tickets after leaving Congress in the by-election and joined BJP.

Voting to be held on November 3, Bihar elections on November 10, as well as by-elections in all seats

Ahmedabad

The BJP has released the list of candidates for the by-elections to be held in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur and Odisha. BJP released the list of 16 candidates in total. Three ex-MLAs have also been given tickets in Gujarat, leaving Congress and joining BJP. The party has announced candidates for 7 seats in Gujarat, 4 in Manipur, 2-2 in Jharkhand-Odisha and one in Chhattisgarh for the by-elections to be held on 3 November.

As soon as the candidates are announced in Gujarat, the buzz has started. Three leaders who have left the Congress and joined the BJP have also announced the day of filling the form. Jitu Chaudhary from Kaprada announced nomination on October 12, Pradyuman Singh Jadeja from Abadasa on 13 October and JV Kakadia from Dhari assembly seat on October 15.

List of candidates

Apart from these, Akshay Patel from Curzon and Brijesh Mirza from Morbi have got tickets. Dr. Gambhir Singh has got a ticket on Marwahi seat of Chhattisgarh. With the Bihar elections on November 10, the by-election results will also be held in all the seats.